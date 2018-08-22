‘It’s Always Sunny’ Season 13 Trailer Fills a Dennis-Sized Hole with New Mischief

The gang is almost back, folks, and in Season 13 it looks like the show is going to make things rowdier than ever. The first trailer deals with the gang’s misdeeds through a MeToo lens, which, if anyone can pull this off, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia can. Though the question of Glenn Howerton‘s involvement and how much of Dennis we’ll see in the new season remains, the other characters’ way of dealing with his absence is, of course, hilarious. Also, holy crap Rob McElhenney is jacked now.
The new trailer is below; the series returns to FXX on September 5th, and also stars Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. And, don’t forget to also check out Vinnie Mancuso’s list of the 50 best Always Sunny episodes of all time, ranked, to take a little nostalgia trip before the new season arrives.
Here’s the official Season 13 synopsis:
The Gang Returns… mostly…. in the 13th season of the FXX original comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) return to their duplicitous, scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub, while Dennis (Glenn Howerton) takes on the new role of father in North Dakota. Last season, the Gang experienced new highs – Mac acknowledged his sexuality and Charlie convinced The Waitress, his longtime target of affection, to move in with him – and the lowest of lows – Frank became the official beverage sponsor of a terrorist group, Dee helped a man reach rock bottom, and Dennis was investigated for murder. Even without Dennis Reynolds, the Gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child with The Waitress, Mac sets out to understand his newfound sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank goes to great lengths for the Gang to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history – an Eagles Super Bowl victory. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was created by Rob McElhenney. He also serves as executive producer along with Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, David Hornsby, and Megan Ganz. The show is produced by FX Productions.