‘It’s Always Sunny’ Season 13 Trailer Fills a Dennis-Sized Hole with New Mischief

The gang is almost back, folks, and in Season 13 it looks like the show is going to make things rowdier than ever. The first trailer deals with the gang’s misdeeds through a MeToo lens, which, if anyone can pull this off, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia can. Though the question of Glenn Howerton‘s involvement and how much of Dennis we’ll see in the new season remains, the other characters’ way of dealing with his absence is, of course, hilarious. Also, holy crap Rob McElhenney is jacked now.

The new trailer is below; the series returns to FXX on September 5th, and also stars Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. And, don’t forget to also check out Vinnie Mancuso’s list of the 50 best Always Sunny episodes of all time, ranked, to take a little nostalgia trip before the new season arrives.

Here’s the official Season 13 synopsis: