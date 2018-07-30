Exclusive: Jack Reynor, Will Poulter to Star in Ari Aster’s Follow-Up to ‘Hereditary’

0

After working together on Kathryn Bigelow‘s Detroit and the indie movie Glassland, Jack Reynor and Will Poulter are nearing deals to join Florence Pugh in the untitled new horror movie from Hereditary writer-director Ari Aster, sources tell Collider.

Pugh and Reynor will play a couple that travels to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for it’s fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

We’ve heard the ensemble will also include Vilhem Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Ellora Torchia and Archie Madekwe.

Lars Knudsen is producing the A24 film, which is currently filming in Budapest. Pugh let the cat out of the bag while promoting her new BBC drama The Little Drummer Girl at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour.

Aster’s directorial debut Hereditary recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie, taking in $70 million worldwide, so it’s no surprise that the studio jumped at the chance to finance and distribute Aster’s next film. WME rallied behind its new client, encouraging its other clients Pugh, Reynor and Poulter to take prominent roles in Aster’s new movie.

Reynor currently stars in the CBS All Access series Strange Angel, and he’ll soon be seen alongside James Franco in the sci-fi movie Kin. He also co-stars opposite Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg drama On the Basis of Sex.

Poulter made a name for himself in films like We’re the Millers, The Maze Runner and The Revenant. He’ll next be seen opposite Domhnall Gleeson in Lenny Abrahamson‘s The Little Stranger.

Pugh is best known for her star-making turn in Lady Macbeth. She’ll soon be seen in alongside Chris Pine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in David Mackenzie‘s Outlaw King, and she was recently cast in Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of Little Women.

In addition to WME, Reynor is represented by MacFarlane Chard, Poulter is repped by Hamilton Hodell, and Pugh is repped by Julian Belfrage Associates.