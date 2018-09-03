Every Jack Ryan Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

0

The Jack Ryan franchise is nearly three decades old, but the character remains a pop culture mainstay, as evidenced by the new Amazon TV series led by John Krasinski. Ryan, of course, was created by writer Tom Clancy who wrote a series of books tracking the exploits of the CIA analyst who consistently found himself coming face to face with danger. Those exploits were mined for five feature films in total, with three separate actors offering up their take on the Jack Ryan character.

Ryan isn’t a superhero, nor is he some chiseled assassin. He is, for the most part, a fit, smart, regular guy who uses his intellect to help navigate some of the U.S.’s most dangerous situations. It’s kind of a miracle that Ryan has remained popular all this time, given the exponentially increasing scope of studio films. And while not all of the Jack Ryan movies are great, there’s something compelling about each and every one.

Just in time for the debut of the Amazon series, Paramount Home Media Distribution has released the Jack Ryan Collection, which includes all five previous Jack Ryan movies in 4K Ultra HD, as well as on Blu-ray. I got my hands on a review copy of this box set, and figured what better time to revisit the Jack Ryan franchise than now?

So below, I’ve ranked each and every Jack Ryan movie from worst to best, discussing the highlights and downfalls of each. And below that, I’ve offered my thoughts on what the Jack Ryan Collection—which is available in stores and online now—has to offer.

Let’s begin…