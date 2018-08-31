Watch: ‘Jack Ryan’ Looks a Billion Times Better When It’s Jim vs. Dwight

Facebook Messenger

Today, Amazon launches their new Jack Ryan series. I’ve never really been a big fan of the character, since he’s largely a reactionary desk jockey who always gets drawn into bigger situations rather than a man of action. Amazon made a bold casting choice by going with John Krasinski for the series, and while Krasinski notably did action before with 13 Hours, this is the first TV series where he’s played an action hero…or is it?

The good folks at Funny or Die did what we were all thinking and took Krasinski’s clips from The Office and paired it with Jack Ryan. The result is hilarious as the fake trailer actually has a narrative through line of Jim fighting against Dwight. If you’re a fan of The Office, you need to take a few minutes and watch this.

