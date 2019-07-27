‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 2 Trailer Sees the Explosive Return of John Krasinski’s CIA Analyst

Amazon has released the trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 2, which sees John Krasinski return as the titular CIA analyst who trades his desk job for bazookas and bulletproof vests. Based on characters created by Clancy for his “Ryanverse”, the Amazon series was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.
There’s not much in the trailer that spells out the plot of season 2, but if you enjoyed the first season it looks like you’re in for a similar thrill ride. You got all the hallmarks: John Krasinski wearing extremely un-protective t-shirts during firefights. Masked men shooting machine guns. Grenades. Tactical gear. So much tactical gear! Season 2 of the series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), and Michael Kelly (House of Cards).
Check out the trailer and official season 2 poster below. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan returns for season 2 in 2019.
Here is the official synopsis for Jack Ryan season 2:
In the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Paramount Television and Skydance Television and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In addition to Krasinski, the second season of the dramatic series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Mike November.