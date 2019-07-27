‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 2 Trailer Sees the Explosive Return of John Krasinski’s CIA Analyst

0

Amazon has released the trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 2, which sees John Krasinski return as the titular CIA analyst who trades his desk job for bazookas and bulletproof vests. Based on characters created by Clancy for his “Ryanverse”, the Amazon series was created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.

There’s not much in the trailer that spells out the plot of season 2, but if you enjoyed the first season it looks like you’re in for a similar thrill ride. You got all the hallmarks: John Krasinski wearing extremely un-protective t-shirts during firefights. Masked men shooting machine guns. Grenades. Tactical gear. So much tactical gear! Season 2 of the series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), and Michael Kelly (House of Cards).

Check out the trailer and official season 2 poster below. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan returns for season 2 in 2019.

Here is the official synopsis for Jack Ryan season 2: