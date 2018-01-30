‘Jack Ryan’: All Presidents Approve of This Super Bowl Message

0

Super Bowl LII isn’t for almost a week. Amazon’s Prime Video series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan doesn’t arrive until August 31st. What do they have in common? You can watch the Jack Ryan Super Bowl LII ad right now! Who doesn’t love instant gratification? The 60-second ad will be featured during the Super Bowl LII telecast on Sunday, February 4th, and is scheduled to air immediately following the Super Bowl halftime show.

The ad, which you can enjoy below, is centered on the renowned title hero (John Krasinski), who’s accompanied by “audio from historic political figures, including John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Donald J. Trump, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, with the iconic Bob Dylan song ‘All Along the Watchtower’ performed by Devlin featuring Ed Sheeran.” Also accompanying Ryan are lots of explosions, gunfire, and scenes of Middle East-set carnage in yet another show focused on terrorism and, seemingly, little else. It’s a fine first look, especially considering it’s a Super Bowl ad, but I’m hoping to see a little something more inspiring from Krasinski & Co.

The one-hour, eight-episode dramatic series also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller, and is executive produced by Carlton Cuse (who also serves as the showrunner), Krasinski, Academy Award-nominated director Morten Tyldum (who also directed the pilot), Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and Graham Roland, who wrote the pilot based on a story he and Cuse developed.

Check out an early look at Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Super Bowl LII ad below:

Follow the money, save the world. A first look at the much-anticipated CIA thriller centered on the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero as he transforms from analyst to super-agent. » Stream Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan August 2018, exclusively with your Prime membership: http://bit.ly/TomClancysJackRyanPrime… About Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

Here’s what Mike Benson, Head of Marketing for Amazon Studios, had to say about the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Super Bowl ad: