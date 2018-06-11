Full-Length ‘Jack Ryan’ Trailer Teases Amazon’s Action-Packed Series

0

This coming Labor Day weekend, Amazon’s Jack Ryan series will land, based on Tom Clancy‘s novels and starring John Krasinski as the titular hero. The streaming studio has already ordered a second season ahead of the first’s debut, which follows the story of Jack Ryan’s early days, one that finds the CIA analyst-turned-operative tackling ISIS and terrorism for his first field mission. The second season, which starts production this summer in Europe, South America, and the United States, will find Ryan battling “the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.” Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) is the series’ showrunner alongside fellow EP and co-creator Graham Roland.

Despite this first full Jack Ryan trailer using the exceptionally overplayed “Human” by Rag’n’Bone Man (I mean seriously folks, there are plenty of other songs out there to use for your trailers), Krasinski comes off as a charming presence (per usual) for a man being thrown into a situation far beyond what he has trained for — and yet, one where he rises to the challenge. Check out the trailer below; the eight-episode first season also stars Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish and premieres on Amazon Prime Video August 31st:

Here’s the official synopsis for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: