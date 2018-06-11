Full-Length ‘Jack Ryan’ Trailer Teases Amazon’s Action-Packed Series

This coming Labor Day weekend, Amazon’s Jack Ryan series will land, based on Tom Clancy‘s novels and starring John Krasinski as the titular hero. The streaming studio has already ordered a second season ahead of the first’s debut, which follows the story of Jack Ryan’s early days, one that finds the CIA analyst-turned-operative tackling ISIS and terrorism for his first field mission. The second season, which starts production this summer in Europe, South America, and the United States, will find Ryan battling “the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.” Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) is the series’ showrunner alongside fellow EP and co-creator Graham Roland.
Despite this first full Jack Ryan trailer using the exceptionally overplayed “Human” by Rag’n’Bone Man (I mean seriously folks, there are plenty of other songs out there to use for your trailers), Krasinski comes off as a charming presence (per usual) for a man being thrown into a situation far beyond what he has trained for — and yet, one where he rises to the challenge. Check out the trailer below; the eight-episode first season also stars Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish and premieres on Amazon Prime Video August 31st:
Here’s the official synopsis for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan:
Amazon will debut Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, co-produced by Paramount Television and Skydance Television, August 31st on Amazon Prime Video. The series is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the unexpected Tom Clancy hero. It centers on Jack Ryan, an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. The series follows the titular character as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. The one-hour, eight-episode dramatic series stars John Krasinski (A Quiet Place, 13 Hours) as Jack Ryan, as well as Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer and Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Cathy Mueller. It is executive produced by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Graham Roland (Fringe, Prison Break), who created the series for television and serve as showrunners, Krasinski, Academy Award nominated director Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) who also directed the pilot and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes. Executive producing the series with Bay at Platinum Dunes are Andrew Form (A Quiet Place, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.) Additionally, Daniel Sackheim, (The Americans), Mace Neufeld (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Sum of All Fears and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.) and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Star Trek Beyond) and Marcy Ross (Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon) also executive produce the series with Lindsey Springer and Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producers.