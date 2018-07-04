New ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Trailer Features National Treasure John Krasinski

0

Celebrate the 4th of July with a new trailer for Amazon’s upcoming super-spy series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. John Krasinski steps into the title role, one that has seen a lot of performers over the years. Though Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have stepped into the shoes of the CIA analyst-turned-field agent on the big screen, Krasinski will be the first to tackle the role on the small screen. A new teaser trailer does little more than remind us that the show is indeed arriving later this summer but it’s a good dose of American bravado on this here Independence Day.

The eight-episode first season also stars Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish and premieres on Amazon Prime Video August 31st.

Check out the new trailer for Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below:

Jack Ryan, an up-and-coming CIA analyst, is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that has him up against a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Stream the new series on Amazon Prime Video on August 31st.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

