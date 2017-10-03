First Look at John Krasinski’s in Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’ TV Series

0

After releasing a series of six teaser trailers, Amazon has finally dropped a teaser showing off John Krasinski as the lead character in the upcoming TV series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Krasinski the fifth actor to take on the role of Clancy’s popular CIA analyst, following in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin (The Hunt for Red October), Harrison Ford (Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger), Ben Affleck (The Sum of All Fears), and Chris Pine (Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit). While we don’t really get much from this clip beyond Ryan conducting an interrogation, it will be interesting to see where this series goes and how it attempts to bring some shading to the protagonist.

As I’ve said in the past, the biggest problem with Jack Ryan is that he’s a desk jockey who gets thrown into outlandish situations where the world is on the line, and so he has no choice but to become a super spy even though that’s not really his skill set. The character exists in this weird middle ground where he has a realistic job, but then he’s in the middle of the action of a global event. He also doesn’t really have any discerning features beyond being a character you can plug a handsome guy into playing.

Hopefully, the Amazon series finds an interesting angle on the character. Krasinski proved in 13 Hours that he can convincingly play a guy with a military background, so hopefully he can leave his mark on the Jack Ryan character.

Check out the teaser below via EW, and come back on October 7th when a full trailer for the show is likely to drop online since it’s slated to premiere at New York Comic-Con on that day at 5:30pm ET. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Seven Psychopaths) and premieres on Amazon in 2018.