‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Trailer Reveals John Krasinski in the Amazon Series

Amazon has released the first full trailer for the upcoming series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, giving us a better look at the hourlong dramatic thriller. Based on the Tom Clancy hero, the show hails from executive producer and showrunner Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and stars John Krasinski as the titular hero. The series revolves around Ryan’s early days, as the up-and-coming CIA analyst is thrust into a dangerous field assignment that brings him face to face with ISIS, tackling timely current events within the context of the spy thriller series.

This is Krasinski’s first TV series role since The Office, which launched him to stardom in the first place, and it’s a very different kind of show. He’s in hero mode here, and the series looks to be a thriller in the vein of Homeland and 24, with Krasinski anchoring the thing as Jack Ryan. Indeed, the Jack Ryan character was rebooted on the big screen a few years ago with Chris Pine but audiences didn’t show up. It’ll be interesting to see if he works better on the small screen, and if Cuse can toe the line between engaging with current events and exploiting them for story.

Check out the trailer below along with the poster. The eight-episode first season also stars Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. Alongside Cuse and Krasinski, Graham Roland and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes also serve as executive producers. The series is presented by Paramount Television and Skydance Television.