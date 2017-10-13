Jackie Chan on ‘The Foreigner’ and Why He Was Told to Slow Down on Set

0

-

With The Foreigner now playing in theaters, I got to sit down with Jackie Chan and director Martin Campbell last week for an exclusive video interview. They talked about how the project came together, how Jackie is always offered the same type of script from Hollywood and was trying to find something different, how he’s not playing a Jason Bourne type of superhero, and why Martin Campbell was always telling him to slow down on set.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Foreigner tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when his teenage daughter is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his search for the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Pierce Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers. The film also stars Wayne Marc Godfrey, Arthur Sarkissian, Qi Jian Hong, Claire Kupchak, Scott Lumpkin, Jamie Marshall, and Cathy Schulman.

Check out what Jackie Chan and Martin Campbell had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jackie Chan and Martin Campbell: