Jackie Chan Finally Gets Serious in ‘The Foreigner’ Trailer

Jackie Chan is the undisputed master of martial arts movies, especially those that call for the veteran actor and stunt performer to use his environment to his advantage in increasingly complex fight scenes. But there comes a point when even Chan–now 63–has to make things a little easier on himself. That time is now. As the final trailer for The Foreigner reveals, Chan has no fucks left to give.

That’s not to say he phones it in regarding the action department; quite the opposite, actually. Directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale) and scripted by David Marconi from Stephen Leather‘s novel “The Chinaman”, the slightly more politically correct title features Chan going after terrorists in a brutal fashion. This is actually a bit shocking after years of Chan’s sometimes goofy and always affable hero expertly clowning his way through conflicts. In The Foreigner, he straight up grabs automatic rifles and just goes to work on the bad guys. This is something els entirely and I can’t wait to see it.

Also starring Pierce Brosnan, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Arthur Sarkissian, Qi Jian Hong, Claire Kupchak, Scott Lumpkin, Jamie Marshall, and Cathy Schulman, The Foreigner hits theaters in China starting September 30th, followed by an October 13th debut in the U.S.

Check out the final theatrical trailer below:

