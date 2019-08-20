Jackson A. Dunn Talks ‘Brightburn’ While Going ‘Comic Book Shopping’

0



Comic Book Shopping is back, and this week welcomes Jackson A. Dunn, the star of Brightburn, in honor of the digital and home release of the superhero horror movie. Comic Book Shopping is hosted by Collider Heroes’ Coy Jandreau and gives guests the opportunity to tap into their inner comic book fan by spending some time browsing the racks at local comic book shops in Los Angeles. Past guests have included Jake Gyllenhaal, David Harbour, Michael Rooker, Michael Giacchino, Frank Miller, Zachary Levi, and many more industry heavyweights.

In Brightburn, Dunn plays an alien who crash-lands on Earth as a baby. He is found by Tori (Elizabeth Banks) and Kyle Breyer (David Denman) and is raised as their own. They think they have a beautiful child with super powers who might help the world until they discover to their everlasting horror that their child wants to use his super powers for evil. Yes, it’s the Superman story gone terribly wrong.

During this very special edition of Comic Book Shopping brought to you by Sony Pictures, Coy walks Dunn through the aisles of Golden Apple Comics in the heart of Hollywood while chatting with Dunn about his love of Superman, his experiences making Brightburn, playing a young Scott Lang in Avengers: Endgame, and he chooses the winning submissions for the Brightburn inspired villains contest.

You can catch it all in the brand new episode of Comic Book Shopping at the top of this article, and you can see Dunn in action in Brightburn available now on digital, DVD and Blu-ray.

Here’s the official synopsis for Brightburn: