Watch: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Star Jacob Batalon Goes Comic Book Shopping & Talks Hobgoblin

Do you like comics and celebrities who also happen to like comics? You’re in luck! We at Collider have a variety of original shows ranging from panel-style Movie Talk to the more utility-based Best Movies on Netflix, and now we’re happy to introduce a brand new show for our channel: Comic Book Shopping. Each episode will find a different celebrity or personality going to a local comics shop with host Jon Schnepp and sifting through and discussing their favorite comics, as well as their own upcoming projects.

In this week’s episode we’re joined by Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Jacob Batalon, who’s unforgettable as Peter Parker’s BFF Ned Leeds in the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios film. Batalon and Schnepp hit up Meltdown Comics in Los Angeles, and as the two peruse the aisles they talk about Batalon’s experience making Homecoming, hanging out with folks like Tom Holland, Martin Starr, and Donald Glover, and if he wants to see Ned follow his comics arc and become the Hobgoblin.

Batalon also opens up about his love of Star Wars comics as a kid (and nerds out over some Star Wars comics in the store) while Schnepp offers some great suggestions to expand the horizons of those who may be a bit newer to the comics realm. And Batalon even teases his role in Terry Gilliam’s long-awaited The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

Check out the fourth episode of Comic Book Shopping in the video above, and if you missed our previous episodes check out our chat with Preacher executive producer Evan Goldberg here, our Linkin Park episode here, and Martin Starr here. Let us know what you think! You can find more Collider Video content over on our YouTube page.