Jacob Tremblay and Izabela Vidovic on the Making of Their Fantastic Film, ‘Wonder’

With The Perks of Being a Wallflower director Stephen Chbosky’s fantastic new film, Wonder, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Jacob Tremblay and Izabela Vidovic. They talked about how they prepared for their roles, Star Wars, what it was like working with Stephen Chbosky, how the film and book breaks up the story into chapters by character perspective, and more.

If you’re not familiar with Wonder, the film is based on the novel of the same name by R.J. Palacio and stars Tremblay as Auggie, a young boy born with facial differences that, until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school. As he enters the fifth grade, his parents, played by Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, decide he should go to a public elementary school. As we follow Auggie adapting to his new situation, the film switches perspectives to include his sister, her boyfriend, Auggie’s fellow classmates and more. It’s an interesting way to tell the story and it absolutely works. I thought Chbosky did a great job helming this movie and loved the message of the film. Strongly recommended. Wonder also stars Mandy Patinkin and Daveed Diggs.

Check out what Jacob Tremblay and Izabela Vidovic had to say in the video above; below is exactly what we talked about, followed by the official synopsis.

Jacob Tremblay and Izabela Vidovic: