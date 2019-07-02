Jake Gyllenhaal Talks ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ While Going ‘Comic Book Shopping’

0

Comic Book Shopping is back, and this week welcomes Jake Gyllenhaal in honor of the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Comic Book Shopping is hosted by Collider Heroes’ Coy Jandreau and gives guests the opportunity to tap into their inner comic book fan by spending some time browsing the racks at local comic book shops in Los Angeles. Past guests have included David Harbour, Michael Rooker, Michael Giacchino, Frank Miller, Zachary Levi, and many more industry heavyweights.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is trying to cope with the loss of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and manage the pressure to fill the void Iron Man left behind while also trying to just enjoy being a teenager during a school trip to Europe. Trouble is, soon after touching down, he’s summoned by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who needs Spider-Man’s help to save the world. And that’s where Gyllenhaal steps in. He plays Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, a man from a different Earth who arrived here when “the snap” tore a hole in our dimension.

During this very special edition of Comic Book Shopping, Coy walks Gyllenhaal through the aisles of Orbital Comics in London’s Covent Garden while chatting about making the decision to join a big superhero movie, the Spider-Man comics Coy recommends for Gyllenhaal, the passions he gets super nerdy about, and loads more. You can catch it all in the brand new episode of Comic Book Shopping at the top of this article, and you can see Gyllenhaal in action as Mysterio when Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

