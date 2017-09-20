Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman on Balancing a Tragic True Story with Humor in ‘Stronger’

0

With David Gordon Green’s Stronger opening this weekend, I sat down with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman to talk about the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival last week. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the true story drama stars Gyllenhaal as Bauman, an ordinary man who became a symbol of heroism and strength after losing both of his legs during the tragic 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Unlike the Mark Wahlberg vehicle Patriot’s Day, this film is mostly focused on what happened after the bombing, and how the event and the public affected Bauman and his ex-girlfriend Erin (Tatiana Maslany), who was running the marathon at the time.

During the interview they talked about how they first met, the way the film is both honest to the true story while also keeping Bauman’s humor, Sean Bobbitt’s fantastic cinematography, how they looked at Milk for inspiration, and more. In addition, if you didn’t know, every time I speak with Jake Gyllenhaal I make sure to bring up David Fincher’s Zodiac. Don’t worry…the streak is still active.

Check out what they had to say in the player above. You can also read Adam Chitwood's very positive review here.

