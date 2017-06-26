‘Nightcrawler’ Team of Gyllenhaal, Russo, and Dan Gilroy Reuniting for Netflix Film

0

A Nightcrawler reunion is in the works, and it’ll be heading to a TV near you sometime in the future. Last week, word broke that Nightcrawler writer/director Dan Gilroy was shopping a package for a film that would reunite him with stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo, and now Deadline reports that Netflix has come away the winner. The streaming service outbid a number of buyers for the project, which will get an awards-qualifying small theatrical release at the same time it goes up on Netflix.

Details on the film are scarce, but it’s said to take place in the art world. Gilroy made his directorial debut on Nightcrawler after years of penning scripts like Real Steel and Tim Burton’s never-made Superman Lives. The dark drama was hailed by critics and earned deserved praise for Gyllenhaal and Russo’s performances.

Gilroy is already hard at work on his Nightcrawler follow-up, a legal thriller previously titled Inner City (and now called Roman Israel, Esq.) starring Denzel Washington and Colin Farrell. Sony is distributing that film sometime next year, but it sounds like the intention is to move onto this Netflix film after that’s completed.

This isn’t Gyllenhaal’s first film for Netflix, as he co-stars in Bong Joon-ho’s Okja, hitting the streaming service later this week. The incredibly talented actor is currently shooting the highly anticipated Western The Sisters Brothers alongside Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, and Nightcrawler co-star Riz Ahmed for Annapurna Pictures.