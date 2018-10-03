Jake Gyllenhaal & Riz Ahmed Name the ‘Sisters Brothers’ Star with No Chance Surviving the American West

0

-

Four years after the release of Nightcrawler, Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed are back on the big screen together in The Sisters Brothers. This time around they’re playing a very different type of duo. Ahmed is a prospector named Hermann Warm who’s stolen something from a man going by the title The Commodore, and Gyllenhaal steps in as John Morris, the detective hired to track Warm down. The plan is, once Morris gets ahold of Warm, he passes him off to The Commodore’s hitmen, Eli and Charlie Sisters (John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix).

As you’ll see in the video above, I love some all-consuming atmosphere or a super immersive scenario in a movie, one that’ll make me wonder how I might fair in that particular situation. So, given the fact that The Sisters Brothers is set in the 1850s in the American West, I opted to ask Gyllenhaal and Ahmed if they’d be able to hack it in that environment. Find out what they said about that and if Reilly or Phoenix stand a chance in the video interview at the top of this article. They also discuss working with director Jacques Audiard and whether or not he ever got around to watching Nightcrawler.

The Sisters Brothers is currently playing in select theaters. Be sure to check out Adam Chitwood’s review right here. You can also click here to watch my interview with John C. Reilly.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Sisters Brothers: