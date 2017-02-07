Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal Sings Sondheim in Cary Fukunaga-Helmed Video

0

Jake Gyllenhaal is on a crusade to become the most complete performer in the world, or at least that’s how it’s starting to seem. The Oscar-nominated actor has an unusually impressive resume, littered with filmmaker-driven and script-driven choices among the occasional misguided blockbuster. He’s undergone tremendous physical changes for films like Nightcrawler and Southpaw. He served double duty in dual roles for Denis Villeneuve‘s Enemy. And now, he’s apparently fantastic at musical theater, too. Is enough never enough, dude?

Joking aside, it’s yet another impressive notch on the resume, as demonstrated by a new rehearsal video filmed by True Detective‘s Cary Fukunaga. In the video, Gyllenhaal performs “Finishing the Hat,” one of the most instantly identifiable songs from Stephen Sondheim‘s Sunday in the Park with George. The actor is currently in the last legs of rehearsal for the Hudson theater’s Broadway revival of the classic show, which also stars Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford and Robert Sean Leonard. Watch the rehearsal video below.

“This is what happens when Riva Marker (the badass president of NineStories) and I invite Cary Joji Fukunaga to rehearsals for our new Broadway musical,” Gyllenhaal wrote on the accompanying Facebook post. Marker produced Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation and is president of Gyllenhaal’s NineStories production banner.

Gyllenhaal previously starred on Broadway in a 2015 run of the play Constellations, but Sunday in the Park with George is his first Broadway musical run. However, he did give a hint of his musical inclinations back in 2015 when he appeared as Seymour in an Encores! Little Shop of Horrors concert performance.

The Sunday in the Park with George Broadway revival beings previews at the Hudson Theatre on February 11th. The limited engagement runs from February 23-April 23.