Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks Down His Iconic Roles in ‘Donnie Darko’, ‘Nightcrawler’ and More

Jake Gyllenhaal has been in a lot of good movies. More than that even, Jake Gyllenhaal has been great in a lot of good movies, so the prospect of seeing him spend 20 minutes going in-depth on some of the most iconic roles of his career is mighty enticing. Luckily, GQ put him to the task.

In the video below, Gyllenhaal thoughtfully breaks down his experience making films like October Sky, Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, and Nightcrawler. Instead of simply regurgitating canned responses, Gyllenhaal sounds genuinely thoughtful. He recalls how Chris Cooper imparted a key piece of acting advice while making October Sky that has informed every performance of his since. He discusses a moment on the set of Stronger (a truly underrated performance that may be the best of his career) where he felt he went too far, and why he eschews the idea of “method acting.” And he speaks emotionally to the experience of making Brokeback Mountain, underlining how the experience of a specific film is very different for the actor in it than the audience member watching it.

And yes, Gyllenhaal also talks a bit about Spider-Man: Far from Home, stressing how different his iteration of Mysterio is from the comics iteration. What’s most striking in that segment, however, is how fondly he speaks of Tom Holland and the two’s friendship. Alas, no mention of Bubble Boy.

Check out the full video below.