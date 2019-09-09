‘No Time To Die’ Behind-the-Scenes Images Make It Clear No One Is Having Any Fun

0

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures has released a new batch of behind-the-scenes photos from the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, from the set in Matera, Italy. The photos make it clear that although Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, and director Cary Fukunaga are all exceptionally attractive people standing in a literal ageless paradise, no fun is being had whatsoever. James Bond is serious stuff. These images will be familiar to anyone whose mom and dad would not stop asking them to take pictures on vacation. Actually, hold on, there are one or two photos toward the end where some fun appears to be on the verge of happening, but Daniel Craig is looking away from the fun, because even when James Bond is having fun it must haunt him, for there are still so many lives to be saved. So many lives he could have saved, and yet did not.

Anyway, No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, and Christoph Waltz. Fukunaga directs a script he co-wrote with Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, based on an earlier draft by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Check out the photos below, right after the film’s official synopsis. No Time to Die hits theaters on April 8, 2020.