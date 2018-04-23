Movie Talk: James Cameron Blasts Superhero Movies, Says He’s Hoping for “Avengers Fatigue”

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- In an interview with Indiewire, James Cameron stated that he’s “hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon” because “there are other stories to tell.”
- Fandango is reporting that advance ticket sales for Deadpool 2 place it as the third-largest pre-seller of 2018. It’s on pace to become the fastest R-rated pre-seller in their history.
- Weekend Box Office: A Quiet Place retook the top spot this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $132 million. Rampage took 2nd place and performed ahead of projections to earn an estimated $21 million in its second frame.
- Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures is in final negotiations to finance and distribute Rocketman, an Elton John biopic directed by Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton.
- Disney released a first trailer for Penguins and it has a romantic comedy vibe.
