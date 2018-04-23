Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: James Cameron Blasts Superhero Movies, Says He’s Hoping for “Avengers Fatigue”

by      April 23, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:

  • In an interview with Indiewire, James Cameron stated that he’s “hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon” because “there are other stories to tell.”
  • Fandango is reporting that advance ticket sales for Deadpool 2 place it as the third-largest pre-seller of 2018. It’s on pace to become the fastest R-rated pre-seller in their history.
  • Weekend Box Office: A Quiet Place retook the top spot this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $132 million. Rampage took 2nd place and performed ahead of projections to earn an estimated $21 million in its second frame.
  • Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures is in final negotiations to finance and distribute Rocketman, an Elton John biopic directed by Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton.
  • Disney released a first trailer for Penguins and it has a romantic comedy vibe.
  • Live Twitter Questions
rampage-movie-image-1

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: 14 Highlights from the Press Conference Moderated by Jeff…
Next Article
New ‘Solo’ Character Posters Highlight Supporting Players Like Val, Rio, and Dryden
Tags

Latest News