Movie Talk: James Cameron Criticizes ‘Wonder Woman’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday August 25th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, John Rocha, Perri Nemiroff, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- James Cameron criticizes Wonder Woman; says, “Is a ‘step backwards’ from Sarah Connor.”
- Matt Reeves clarifies his Batman statements
- Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau reunite on Avengers: Infinity War Set
- Blade Runner 2049 new TV spot and poster
- First trailer released for Last Flag Flying
- First Look at Christian Bale in Hostiles
- Mail Bag