Movie Talk: James Cameron Criticizes ‘Wonder Woman’

by      August 25, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday August 25th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, John Rocha, Perri Nemiroff, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • James Cameron criticizes Wonder Woman; says, “Is a ‘step backwards’ from Sarah Connor.”
  • Matt Reeves clarifies his Batman statements
  • First Look at Christian Bale in Hostiles
  • Mail Bag
avatar-james-cameron-2

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

