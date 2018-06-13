James Corden to Join Melissa McCarthy in Action-Comedy ‘Super Intelligence’

0

Hot off his role in current box office champ Ocean’s 8, late night host James Corden is signing on to join Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s action-comedy Super Intelligence, Collider has confirmed.

Ben Falcone, McCarthy’s husband and longtime collaborator, is directing from a script by Steve Mallory. McCarthy and Falcone will also produce through their company On the Day. Production will start this summer, and Warner Bros. will release the film next year on Christmas Day.

McCarthy will play a former corporate executive whose life is turned upside down when she’s selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world. Corden will provide the voice of the artificial intelligence.

Falcone and McCarthy are coming off of the New Line comedy Life of the Party, which has grossed more than $50 million at the domestic box office since opening in May. Their next film is slated to open against a pair of animated movies, including Fox’s Call of the Wild. And speaking of animated movies, Corden lends his voice to a pair of upcoming pics — Smallfoot and Trolls 2, which come on the heels of Peter Rabbit, The Emoji Movie and the first Trolls movie.

It’s nice to see Corden sign on for a new live-action movie, as he was a pleasant (albeit too-late-in-the-game) surprise in Ocean’s 8. Many of his late night show’s segments go viral, and people really seem to like Corden, who is clearly talented. His pairing with McCarthy certainly seems encouraging.

Corden continues to host The Late Late Show for CBS as well as the popular series Carpool Karaoke. He’s represented by CAA and United Agents, and Variety broke the news of his casting.

Super Intelligence will arrive three months after New Line releases McCarthy’s crime drama The Kitchen, which pairs the actress with Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. That film recently started production and is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 20, 2019.