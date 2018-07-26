Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Is James Franco the Right Director for the ESPN movie?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting an exclusive scoop that James Franco is in talks to direct a movie about the making of ESPN for Focus Features.
  • Variety is reporting that Skydance Media has tapped Gina Prince-Bythewood to direct a feature film adaptation of The Old Guard, a comic book series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández.
  • Deadline reports that Ryan Reynolds is producing an R-rated adaptation of the Christmas classic Home Alone titled Stoned AloneAugustine Frizzell is tapped to direct.
  • Variety is reporting that Legion star Dan Stevens is joining Harrison Ford in the new feature film adaptation of Jack London‘s Call of the Wild.
  • Live Twitter Questions
