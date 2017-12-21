Watch: James Franco Is Hallmark Channel’s Young Santa in Cut ‘SNL’ Sketch

0

The holiday season always comes with a glut of goofy Christmas romance movies, but the Hallmark Channel tradition has seemed especially aggressive this year. The folks over at Saturday Night Live took notice and in their latest Cut for Time sketch, James Franco serves up a sexy young Santa wooing Kate McKinnon in Hallmark Channel Christmas Promo.

The sketch skewers the tropes of the silly films, featuring a young woman falling in love with Franco’s young Santa; a baker her finds herself trapped in a snowglobe, an ice skater with amnesia who fall’s in love with Franco’s… Prince Santa. Y’all knew there was going to be a prince in there somewhere.

Saturday Night Live is currently on hiatus for the holidays, but there may yet be more sketches to come before Season 43 resumes on January 13 with Sam Rockwell hosting and Halsey as musical guest. For now, check out their latest and oh-so-seasonal cut sketch below:

