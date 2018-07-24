Movie Talk: Should Disney Rehire James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- A petition on Change.org asking Disney to rehire James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has generated over 215,000 signatures. The panel debates if Disney should reverse its decision. Read our own Vinnie Mancuso‘s take on the topic here.
- Deadline is reporting that Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in WB’s The Joker origin movie. The Wrap is also reporting that Frances Conroy is in talks to play The Joker’s mother in the movie.
- Deadline reports that Atomic Blonde director David Leitch is in talks to helm a remake of the the Bruce Lee classic Enter the Dragon.
- Fox released a new Alita: Battle Angel trailer that further reveals more of the backstory of the live-action manga adaptation.
