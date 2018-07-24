Movie Talk: Should Disney Rehire James Gunn for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

Facebook Messenger

by      July 24, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • Deadline is reporting that Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in WB’s The Joker origin movie. The Wrap is also reporting that Frances Conroy is in talks to play The Joker’s mother in the movie.
  • Fox released a new Alita: Battle Angel trailer that further reveals more of the backstory of the live-action manga adaptation.
  • Live Twitter Questions
alita-battle-angel-rosa-salazar

Image via 20th Century Fox

