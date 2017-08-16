James Gunn on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ Deleted Scenes and Updates on ‘Guardians 3’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now available for digital download and arriving on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on August 22nd, I recently sat down with writer-director James Gunn to talk about the home video release. During the interview he spoke about what he’s most excited for people to see on the GOTG2 Blu-ray, how the Inferno music video starring David Hasselhoff came together, filming it on 70s equipment to give it a vintage look, his favorite Guardian of the Galaxy 2 deleted scene, and if he has any other deleted scenes that didn’t make the cut. In addition, with Gunn hard at work on Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he talked about when he’s planning on filming the next sequel, the release date, his writing process, and if they’ve made any progress on doing a separate Guardian of the Galaxy movie with the original Guardians.

As all of you know, Christ Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-Set Rocket) and Michael Rooker (Yondu) all return for the sequel, which also features Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Tommy Flanagan as one of Yondu’s ravagers, and Kurt Russell as Ego, the living planet. The sequel features the Guardians fighting to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. For more on the film you can read Haleigh Foutch’s review.

Check out what James Gunn had to say in the video above, and below is a list of everything we talked about followed by the Inferno music video and some images from the film.

James Gunn: