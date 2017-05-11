James Gunn on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′ Deleted Scenes, Easter Eggs, and More

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Warning: Slight spoilers are discussed in this interview.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now playing around the world, I recently sat down with writer-director James Gunn to talk about making the sequel. During our wide-ranging conversation, he talked about his first cut of the film, deleted scenes, Easter eggs, what will be included on the Blu-ray, the after-the-credits scenes, if he’s already figured out the powers of Adam Warlock, how important will Adam be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and more.

As all of you know, Christ Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-Set Rocket) and Michael Rooker (Yondu) all return for the sequel, which also features Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Tommy Flanagan as one of Yondu’s ravagers, and Kurt Russell as Ego, the living planet. The sequel features the Guardians fighting to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. For more on the film you can read Haleigh Foutch’s review.

James Gunn:

The after the credits scenes

Whose ideas was it for the Thor: Ragnarok Easter egg?

How long was his first cut of the film and what was removed?

Says the Blu-ray will only have a few minutes of deleted scenes.

Easter eggs talk. Reveals one of the scenes cut had a ton of Easter eggs.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 talk. I try and find out if one of the after credits scenes (the Adam Warlock one) is a huge part of the next film.

Has he already figured out the powers of Adam Warlock?

GOTG2 related links: