James Gunn Working with Sony to Reboot ‘Starsky and Hutch’ for TV

0

James Gunn is turning his sights from the Marvel galaxy to broadcast (or cable, or streaming) TV. As reported today by THR, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is partnering up with Sony Pictures Television for a possible reboot of the 1970s series Starsky and Hutch. As of now, Gunn is set to pen the script alongside his brother Brian Gunn, and cousin, Mark Gunn, and all three will executive produce. It’s a family affair!

There is a chance that Gunn (James, that is) may also direct based on his availability, but right now the idea is just a pitch, and Sony is currently shopping it around, where there are apparently multiple bids for the project. Without a script yet, where the reboot lands could have an affect on what kind of tone it takes. For Sony, it doesn’t much matter who takes it, only that someone does since they own the IP — which is a major reason we’ve been seeing so many reboots. It keeps the rights fresh and the royalties still flooding in.

The original Starsky and Hutch premiered in 1975, oddly in a movie of the week format on ABC. It went on to run for over four years and almost 100 episodes David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser originally played the duo, and the story was rebooted as a movie in 2004 by Warner Bros. and Dimension Films, starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in the lead roles.

Some TV reboots have faired surprisingly well, like the Lethal Weapon series on Fox, but most are lost to the sands of time (and viewer time and patience). Still, the studios persist, as Miami Vice, The Munsters, and a Jetsons live-action reboot are all currently on the development slate.

We’ll let you know more as we hear it, but in the meantime let’s do some fan casting — where would you like to see the project end up, and who should star as Starsky and Hutch?