Heroes: James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Promises a “New Take”

On this episode of Collider Heroes, Coy Jandreau, John Rocha, Jay Washington and special guest Jessica Parker Kennedy discuss the following:
- Warner Bros. and DC announce that James Gunn has been hired to write and possibly direct Suicide Squad 2.
- THR reports that Ryan Coogler has quietly signed on to write and direct a sequel to Black Panther.
- The panel discusses The Flash, Black Lightning, Supergirl, Arrow, and Titans premieres.
- Joe Russo and Anthony Russo reveal that production on Avengers 4 is wrapped.
- Chris Evans clarifies his tweet about the end of Captain America at Ace Comic Con.
- Deadline reports that CBS has order a pilot for Secret Six, a drama based on the DC comics superhero team.
- Warner Bros. has pushed back the production start date for The Flash to 2019 with a 2021 release date.
- Marvel and Netflix officially cancels Iron Fist, but there are rumors that the show may also find new life on the Disney Streaming service.
- THR reports that Jack Bannon has been cast as Alfred and Ben Aldridge has been cast as Thomas Wayne for Epix’s Pennyworth series.
- Stephen Amell takes to social media to promote the upcoming Elseworlds crossover event on Arrow with a photo of Tyler Hoechlin as Superman in a black suit and him and Grant Gustin swapping costumes.
- THR is reporting that Scarlett Johannson will reportedly earn $15 million for the upcoming solo Black Widow movie.
- Interview with The Flash’s Jessica Parker Kennedy about her time on the show and what we can expect from the new season.
- Twitter Questions