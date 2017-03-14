James Gunn on ‘The Belko Experiment’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ & That Test Screening Score

-
With The Belko Experiment opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with James Gunn to talk about writing the film. During the interview he revealed how he the story came to him in a dream, why the project wasn’t made in 2007, how they filmed two different endings, how Belko is the return of Orion Pictures and what that means to him, his thoughts on doing Belko Experiment sequels, and more. In addition, with Gunn hard at work finishing up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he talked about where they are in the edit, how they only have one deleted scene, why you should see it in 3D, test screenings, and his relationship with Michael Rooker.
If you’re not familiar with director Greg McLean’s The Belko Experiment , the film is about a deadly social experiment that sees a group of 80 Americans locked inside a Bogata, Colombia high-rise corporate office and given the directive to kill or be killed. It stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley, Josh Brener, Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian and Melonie Diaz.
Check out what James Gunn had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about.
James Gunn:
- Where did the idea for The Belko Experiment come from?
- Talks about why he didn’t direct the film in 2007.
- Reveals how the project got made.
- Did the script change from when he first wrote the script to what people will see on screen?
- Reveals they filmed two different endings.
- How the past few years have had a number of effective 90 min genre pictures.
- How the script was 92 pages.
- Talks about his relationship with Michael Rooker.
- Was he happy the test screening score of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 got out. Goes on to talk about the test screening process and how a little thing can impact the final score.
- Is he interested in doing Belo Experiment sequels? Says he’d like to do 3 Belko movies.
- How Belko is the return of Orion Pictures and what that means to him.
- Were they ever going to put from the director of Guardians of the Galaxy on the Belko Experiment poster?
- Where are they in the editing process on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2?
- Talks about the 3D in GOTG2.
- What’s the final running time in GOTG2?
- How they’ve only cut one scene in the sequel during the edit.