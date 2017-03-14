James Gunn on ‘The Belko Experiment’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ & That Test Screening Score

0

With The Belko Experiment opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with James Gunn to talk about writing the film. During the interview he revealed how he the story came to him in a dream, why the project wasn’t made in 2007, how they filmed two different endings, how Belko is the return of Orion Pictures and what that means to him, his thoughts on doing Belko Experiment sequels, and more. In addition, with Gunn hard at work finishing up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he talked about where they are in the edit, how they only have one deleted scene, why you should see it in 3D, test screenings, and his relationship with Michael Rooker.

If you’re not familiar with director Greg McLean’s The Belko Experiment , the film is about a deadly social experiment that sees a group of 80 Americans locked inside a Bogata, Colombia high-rise corporate office and given the directive to kill or be killed. It stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley, Josh Brener, Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian and Melonie Diaz.

Check out what James Gunn had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about.

James Gunn: