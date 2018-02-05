‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Lines up Ford vs. Ferrari Movie at Fox

0

It looks like Logan director James Mangold might have finally found the right project to follow-up his celebrated Western/Noir take on the superhero genre. Variety reports that Mangold has signed on to direct 20th Century Fox’s film about the rivalry between designers at Ford and Ferrari, who were determined to create the world’ fastest racecar. Mangold is developing the film along with Edge of Tomorrow screenwriters Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Per the report, the currently untitled film is inspired by the true story and “follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.” No casting is confirmed at this point, but Variety hears Mangold is eyeing Christian Bale for the role of Ken Miles and Matt Damon for Caroll Shelby.

Mangold was set to direct a drama based on the infamous kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst, but the project was scrapped by Fox after Hearst released a statement expressing her disappointment with the studio for pursuing a “distorted” version of her story, she says glamorizes her torture and rape. Elle Fanning was in talks to lead the Hearst project before it fell apart.