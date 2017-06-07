James Mangold and Taylor Sheridan Team for ‘Disorder’ Remake

0

It’s about to get gritty af in here, guys. Logan helmer James Mangold is teaming with Sicario and Hell or High Water screenwriter Taylor Sheridan for a remake of the 2015 French thriller Disorder. Deadline reports that Sony is “fast tracking” the project with Escape Artists’ (The Equalizer, Seven Pounds) Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch producing.

The original film, alternately titled Maryland, was written and directed by Mustang scribe Alice Wincour and starred Matthias Schoenaerts as an ex-Special Forces soldier struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder who is hired to protect the wife (Diane Kruger) and son of a wealthy entrepreneur at his estate in the South of France. The film earned praise for inspecting the paranoia and isolation of PTSD, themes that seem particularly well suited to two filmmakers with a resume filled with challenging, introspective films. They seem a natural pair, and the material is an equally good fit.

Both Mangold and Sheridan are also on a bit of a career high at the moment. Mangold is, of course, coming off the wildfire critical and commercial success of Logan, while Sheridan earned an Acadamy Award nomination this year for his Hell or High Water script and walked away with the Un Certain Regard director prize at Cannes for Wind River.

Per the report, Sheridan — who usually writes original scripts — drew from Wincour’s film as a starting point but also “changed the soldier’s affliction, added a romance, set the whole thing in Majorca and created a potential franchise character” and Mangold jumped on the project as soon as he read the script. Sheridan will do another pass on the script with Mangold’s input and Sony is aiming to cast the film and get into production in the next year. Mangold is also developing an adaptation of Don Winslow’s crime epic The Force at 20th Century Fox.