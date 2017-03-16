‘Logan’ Director James Mangold to Helm Gritty Cop Drama ‘The Force’

0

James Mangold is having one of those career moments most directors spend a career dreaming about. Coming off the success of Logan, which is a bonafide critical and commercial hit, topping $400 million worldwide in half a month, Mangold is probably fielding a lot of offers right now, but the director has chosen to return to 20th Century Fox for his next film, an adaptation of Don Winslow‘s The Force.

Per Deadline, the 3:10 to Yuma and Walk the Line helmer is in talks to develop and direct an adaptation of the upcoming NYPD epic from the writer of the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel The Cartel. The Force follows a corrupt cop caught in the web of his misdeeds and was picked up by the studio last fall in a seven-figure deal before the novel even had a title. Ahead of its release, the book has already got plenty of buzz around it, including some major praise from none other than Stephen King, who called it “The Godfather, only with cops,” adding, “It’s that good.” The book will be published on June 20th.

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott, The Story Factory’s Shane Salerno, and Michael Schaefer are producing. The team is looking to find a writer quickly, who will develop the film with Mangold.

Here’s the official book synopsis via Harper Collins: