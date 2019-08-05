James Wan Teases His New “Hard-R Thriller”

0

We’ve known for a little while now that James Wan‘s next directorial project wouldn’t be a follow-up to the DC/WB superhero flick Aquaman but something closer to his roots in horror. He said as much in late June of this year, followed by some very brief teases about his next feature project just a week or so ago. Now, the acclaimed filmmaker, who has found runaway success starting horror franchises and helming installments of other genre fare, has given us a peek behind the curtain of his new project.

Thanks to the heads up by BD, we know that Wan’s next, currently untitled project will be a “hard-R thriller” that focuses on practical effects without the need for massive, wrap-around green/blue screens, necessities for digital effects work. We also know that this won’t be another franchise flick or a reboot of an existing property but rather an original idea that’s not based on any existing IP. That should thrill fans of Wan and the genre itself. And this is exactly the kind of pattern of projects you like to see in a creative power-player who takes advantage of commercial success in order to do something risky, original, and from his own imaginative well. From a story developed with Ingrid Bisu (The Nun), Wan will direct and write the untitled film, as well as co-produce with Michael Clear through their Atomic Monster banner. Can’t wait to see how this one turns out!

Here’s what Wan posted to his Instagram page:

“There’s been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is… all I’ll say is, I’m super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller. An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets.”

