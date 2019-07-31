James Wan Returns to Horror with New Indie Project

0

Before he dives into production on Aquaman 2, director James Wan will direct an original horror film. The Aquaman pregame project will see Wan returning to his horror roots as a director.

Per a press release, Wan is set to begin production on his new film at the end of September in Los Angeles. The film’s title and plot details are being kept under wraps but we know Wan and Ingrid Bisu (The Nun) have developed the story for the film. The film is being billed not only as a horror film but as a thriller, too. Wan will serve as the director, writer, and a co-producer alongside Michael Clear under their Atomic Monster banner. No casting announcements have been made yet. New Line, with whom Wan has a pre-existing working relationship from The Conjuring films as well as Lights Out and The Curse of La Llorona, will handle distribution.

Wan may not be directing the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV reboot pilot (he debunked that news earlier this week, as reported by JoBlo, much to my chagrin), but this news is proof he’s not sitting around until Aquaman 2 begins. It’s heartening to see Wan return to a comfortable space — horror movies — for his next project. It’s been a hot minute since he’s sat in the director’s chair on a horror film. The last time he did, Wan was directing The Conjuring 2 in 2016.

In addition to his Aquaman 2 duties, Wan will also direct the pilot episode of Netflix’s The Magic Order, an adaptation of the Mark Millar/Olivier Coipel comic book of the same name. He’s also busy writing and co-producing a new spinoff in the Conjuring universe, The Crooked Man.