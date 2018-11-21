Jamie Dornan on ‘Robin Hood’ and His Childhood Crush on the Animated Maid Marian

0

With director Otto Bathurst’s (Peaky Blinders) Robin Hood opening in theaters this week, I recently sat down with Jamie Dornan to talk about the retelling of the classic story. During the interview, he talked about how this film is different from any previous version of Robin Hood, if the real reason he did this movie was his love of the animated version of Robin Hood and his crush on Maid Marian the fox, what it was like filming with hundreds of extras and making a movie on such a grand scale, his love of the Robin Hood story, and more.

In the second half of the interview, Dornan played “Ice Breakers,” a fun game that includes topics like which TV show you would want to guest star on, your favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, the film that scared you as a kid, what you collect, the movie/TV show props you own, your phone’s background photo, and more. I’ve found the game always leads to learning some fun stuff about the people we interview and this one was no different. For example, did you know Jamie Dornan loves The Golden Girls? Or how growing up he never thought he’d be in the entertainment industry?

Check out what he had to say in the player above and look for more interviews all week. Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton as Robin Hood, Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Jamie Dornan:

How he loved the animated version of Robin Hood and had a crush on Maid Marian the fox. Was this the reason he agreed to be in the new Robin Hood

How he’s always loved the Robin Hood

How this version of Robin Hood is completely flipped on its head.

What was it like filming with hundreds of extras and making a movie on such a grand scale?

What TV show would he like to guest star on?

What’s his favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What does he collect?

Does he own any movie or TV show props?

What’s his background photo on his phone?

What film scared him as a kid?

What TV show has he watched all the way through more than once?

What got him interested in the entertainment industry?

Here’s the official synopsis for Robin Hood: