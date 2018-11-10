Jamie Dornan and Photographer Paul Conroy on ‘A Private War’ and the Timing of the Film

0

Now playing in limited release and expanding into more cities this weekend is the fantastic true-story drama A Private War. Based on the life of celebrated war correspondent Marie Colvin, the film stars Rosamund Pike as the real-life hero and chronicles the physical and psychological effects of covering war up close. The film does an incredible job of showing her career from a life-changing moment in the jungles of Sri Lanka through the war in Iraq and the Arab Spring in Libya to being under siege in Homs. The film also stars Jamie Dornan as renowned war photographer Paul Conroy, who worked with Colvin.

Helmed by Matthew Heineman, making his narrative debut after directing the tremendous documentaries Cartel Land and City of Ghosts, the gifted filmmaker brings the same intimate realism and unflinching depictions of life in the heart of conflict to his narrative debut.

With journalism under fire around the world, A Private War is a powerful reminder of what some brave individuals are willing to do to ensure that important stories get told. If it’s playing near you, I strongly suggest buying a ticket. Scripted by Arash Amel, the film also stars Stanley Tucci, and Tom Hollander. You can watch the trailer here.

When I sat down with Jamie Dornan and Paul Conroy to talk about the film, they shared what it was like working with nonprofessional actors and real Syrian refugees on set, how the film is coming out at a critical time with the way journalists are being attacked, how they first met and if a pub was involved, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. Finally, if you missed my interview with Rosamund Pike, click here to watch.

Jamie Dornan and Paul Conroy:

How the film is coming out at a critical time with the way journalists are being attacked.

How the war is still raging in Syria.

How they cast nonprofessional actors and real Syrian refugees and how that changed the energy on set.

How did they first meet and was there a pub involved?

What did Jamie notice about Paul when they met and did he incorporate anything from the meeting?

Here’s the official synopsis for A Private War: