Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Star in Netflix Sci-Fi Movie from ‘Catfish’ Directors

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and two-time Golden Globe nominee Joseph Gordon-Levitt are set to co-star in Netflix‘s untitled sci-fi movie from Catfish directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, Collider has learned.

Mattson Tomlin (Boy) wrote the script, which concerns a drug epidemic that gives people a range of superpowers. The protagonist is believed to be a teenage actress of color who finds herself dealing the drug to help care for her family. Sources say Foxx will play a family man who has suffered a great loss and is desperate to trace the drug’s supply line and find its designer, while Gordon-Levitt will play a beat cop who takes law enforcement matters into his own hands.

Eric Newman (Children of Men) and Bryan Unkeless (I, Tonya) will produce via their Screen Arcade banner under their first-look deal with Netflix. Unkeless recently produced the Netflix movie First Match, which won the Audience Award at SXSW earlier this year. Newman produced Netflix’s second original series Hemlock Grove and currently serves as a writer, executive producer and the showrunner on Narcos, which he conceived, packaged and brought to the streaming service in 2014.

Foxx is currently filming WB’s courtroom drama Just Mercy alongside Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson, and he next stars opposite Taron Egerton in Robin Hood, which hits theaters on Nov. 21. He also hosts and executive produces the popular TV show Beat Shazam, which was recently renewed by Fox for a third season. Foxx also recently wrapped his directorial debut and he’ll soon begin filming Blumhouse’s Spawn with Jeremy Renner. Last seen in Baby Driver, he’s represented by CAA and LBI Entertainment.