Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Rian Johnson’s Star-Studded ‘Knives Out’

Fresh off the stellar success of Halloween, actress Jamie Lee Curtis is joining the cast of another exciting project. Per Variety, Curtis has been added to the impressive ensemble of writer/director Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Knives Out. This original film serves as Johnson’s follow-up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Curtis is in great company: Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Ana de Armas are all already onboard to star.

Curtis is currently experiencing a resurgence of sorts thanks to her stellar lead performance in Halloween, which broke box office records when it opened last weekend. Curtis has always been an impressive performer and had a number of memorable turns throughout the 90s in films like A Fish Called Wanda, My Girl, and True Lies, but since Hollywood is largely unwilling to create meaningful, complex roles for women over the age of 30, she was relegated to brief yet still impressive turns on TV through the 2010s on shows like Scream Queens and New Girl.

So to see Curtis added to Knives Out is not just incredibly exciting, but well deserved. Plot details on the modern day-set film are few and far between, but Craig will play a detective assigned to solve the crime at the center of the movie, and Johnson was reportedly inspired by classic Agatha Christie thrillers. Production on Knives Out is expected to begin in November, and the film could be ready for release by fall/winter 2019, after which Johnson will return to crafting that new Star Wars trilogy he’s been hired to create.