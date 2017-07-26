Jared Leto Circling ‘Bloodshot’; Could He Be Done with The Joker?

0

Jared Leto’s performance as The Joker in Suicide Squad was met with less than positive notices, and there’s no word yet if he’s ever going to return to the DCEU. But the actor isn’t letting that stop him from pursuing other comic book projects.

THR reports that Sony Pictures is eyeing Leto to star in Dave Wilson’s adaptation of the comic Bloodshot. Per THR, “the story centers on a mob killer named Angelo Mortalli who enters a witness protection program. When he is betrayed by a handler, he becomes part of a secret experiment to create the ultimate killing machine. His memories are erased and he is injected with microscopic computers called nanites. Now an unstoppable force, he tries to rediscover who he was while battling both the mob and the police.” So basically RoboCop except instead of turning a cop into a killing machine, they turn a mob hitman into a killing machine.

Comic book franchises are important for Hollywood actors, and while Leto perhaps had high hopes for the Joker taking off (because I’m sure more casts were super eager for him to send them rats and condoms under the banner of “method acting”), he’s not really penciled in anywhere. Additionally, for a guy who wants to lead movies rather than be in supporting roles, those opportunities haven’t really popped up either. He might star in a TRON reboot, but for the time being, he’s got a supporting role in Blade Runner 2049, which opens in October.

The question then becomes if Leto takes the lead role in Bloodshot, is he done as the Joker? It’s unusual for an actor to star in more than one comic book franchise, and whereas the Joker would always have him in a supporting role, Bloodshot would give him center stage. Additionally, if the upcoming Flash movie is based on Flashpoint and is a way to reset the DCEU, it’s possible that Warner Bros. may just want to recast The Joker. In that case, Leto might be looking to get out before WB shows him the door.