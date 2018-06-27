Jared Leto to Suck as the Title Terror in ‘Spider-Man’ Spin-off ‘Morbius’ for Sony

0

Here’s some news that will certainly make you feel one way or another: Jared Leto is set to star in the title role of Morbius, Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off that focuses on the vampiric villain from the pages of Marvel Comics. Director Daniel Espinosa (Safe House) is set to helm the pic. Written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama (Lost in Space), Morbius will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach with Lucas Foster, and with Sony’s Palak Patel overseeing for the studio, as Variety reports.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, how do you feel about this news? I’d imagine the Leto fans out there, whether you’re a fan of “30 Seconds to Mars” or his Oscar-winning work on the big screen, are happy to see him getting another high-profile superhero movie role. For others who can’t think of Leto without his particular brand of Joker toxin flooding their memories, this is probably some pretty upsetting news. And then there’s the contingent of folks out there for whom this means nothing at all since Morbius isn’t exactly a household name.

For yours truly, this is like anti-news. It’s the kind of story that actively repels me away from reading any further. Your mileage may vary, but the news of Leto being attached to this role is stretching my ability to hold back skepticism and retain cautious optimism until the movie is actually out in the world. The downside here is that Leto’s role as Morbius apparently won’t affect his plans to return as the Joker in any of Warner Bros.’ upcoming films.

No plot details for Morbius beyond the obvious are available, but Sony is looking to start production this year. The studio’s other Spider-Man films include the Venom spin-off with Tom Hardy this October 5th, followed by Spider-Man: Far from Home on July 5, 2019. Honestly, I’m most excited at the potential for Sony’s animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opening this December 14th, so you can miss me with this Leto nonsense for the next couple of years. If you want to know more about the title character, however, check out this post to get caught up.