Jared Leto to Play Serial Killer in Denzel Washington Thriller ‘The Little Things’

Jared Leto is in early talks to join fellow Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in Warner Bros.’ serial killer thriller The Little Things, Collider has confirmed.

John Lee Hancock (The Highwaymen) will direct from his own screenplay as well as produce alongside Mark Johnson. Production is expected to start this fall once Malek wraps Bond 25.

The story follows Deke (Washington), a burned-out cop up in Kern County who teams with Baxter (Malek), a crack detective from the LA Sheriff’s Department, to catch a serial killer. Deke has a nose for the “little things” that can help solve a case, but he also has a knack for breaking the rules, which poses a problem for Baxter. Meanwhile, Deke has problems of his own, as he’s haunted by a dark secret from his past.

Leto is making a deal to play the serial killer, and while I’m not sure about the size of the role, I can certainly see it being a good fit. Plus, it offers Leto the chance to work with living legend Washington and rising star Malek, and it never hurts to work with talented co-stars, as they typically inspire everyone to bring their A-games.

I remember the 1997 guilty pleasure serial killer thriller Switchback, which led you to believe that Leto was the serial killer, only to prove to be a red herring — but you still believed that he could be the killer. And that’s because the actor has always had a dark side. I mean, Leto played Mark David Chapman for crying out loud, and his best feature credits are American Psycho, Fight Club and Requiem for a Dream, which speaks volumes.

Leto won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club and he recently starred in a pair of WB tentpoles — Suicide Squad and Blade Runner 2049. Leto next stars in Sony’s vampire movie Morbius, based on the Marvel comic book. He’s represented by WME, and his casting was first reported by Variety.