Jason Isaacs on How ‘A Cure for Wellness’ Defies Genre

With director Gore Verbinski’s A Cure for Wellness opening this weekend, the other day I sat down with Jason Isaacs for an exclusive video interview. He talked about how Verbinski sold him on the project, the great cinematography, memorable moments from filming — including how they set the studio on fire. Plus, he discussed how the film defies genre, the pace of other current films, upcoming projects like The Death of Stalin and Hotel Mumbai, and more.

If you’re not familiar with A Cure for Wellness, it’s based on an original idea by Verbinski and screenwriter Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road), about an ambitious young executive (Dane DeHaan) who is sent to the Swiss Alps to retrieve his company’s CEO from a mysterious “wellness center.” At the remote location, he soon realizes the spa’s treatments are not what they seem. The film also stars Mia Goth.

Check out what Isaacs had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the trailer and synopsis.

