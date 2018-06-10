0

On this episode of the show, Kristian sits down with actor Jason Mitchell to talk about his approach to acting and what his life has been like ever since he gained fame for his work as legendary rapper Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton. Mitchell reveals how the role changed the level of focus he put towards his acting and the changes he made in his life to help him achieve further success. Mitchell goes in depth to talk about his experiences on the Netflix film Mudbound and about the Oscar attention the film received. He talks about how his upbringing in New Orleans laid the foundation for his pursuit of acting and how he’s transitioned to living in Atlanta now. Mitchell also shares a few laughs with Kristian about what it was like being in the monster movie Kong: Skull Island.

Mitchell is also here to promote his new film Superfly directed by Director X. The film is a remake of sorts of the 1972 blaxploitation classic Super Fly directed by Gordon Parks Jr. This reimagining also stars Trevor Jackson, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jennifer Morrison, Esai Morales, Lex Scott Davis, and Andrea Londo. The film’s synopsis is as follows: Career criminal Youngblood Priest wants out of the Atlanta drug scene, but as he ramps up sales, one little slip up threatens to bring the whole operation down before he can make his exit.

