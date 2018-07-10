Jason Momoa to Lead Apple’s Future-Set Drama Series ‘See’

0

After we just reported that Ben Affleck has signed on to a non-WB/DC Netflix movie, fellow DCEU alumnus Jason Momoa is reportedly attached to star in a project for yet another streaming service. The Aquaman star will be returning to the small screen, where Game of Thrones made him famous and shows like Frontier and The Red Road showed his range (not to mention Baywatch and Stargate: Atlantis), but this time it’ll be for an all-new production company.

As THR reports, Momoa has teamed up with Apple as the company continues to recruit top-tier talent for their aggressive push into the on-demand, video-streaming world. The eight-episode drama project in question is titled See, and it’s a future-set drama described vaguely as “epic” and “world-building.” Momoa will play the lead role of “Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian.” That’s about all the plot detail we have at the moment.

However, there’s some talent behind the camera as well. Oscar-nominee Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things, Peaky Blinders) wrote the series which Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Red Sparrow) will direct. Knight and Lawrence are also on board to executive produce the Chernin Entertainment/Endeavor Content drama alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo.

Momoa can next be seen on the big screen in James Wan‘s Aquaman, opening December 21st … at least for the moment. That release date is super crowded with Alita: Battle Angel, Mary Poppins Returns, and Bumblebee all buzzing around that same weekend; we wouldn’t be surprised to see a release date change reported during San Diego Comic Con, but it remains to be seen who will blink first. (Hint: Not Disney.)

Now all we have to do is sit back and wait for Apple to tell us just how, when, and where it will be releasing all of this sure-to-be-competitive content. Stay tuned!