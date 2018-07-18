Jason Momoa in Classic ‘Aquaman’ Costume on Display at Sideshow Collectibles

0

Sideshow Collectibles has a special surprise at its San Diego Comic-Con display for everyone in attendance. A brand new statue of Jason Momoa‘s take on Aquaman is here for your eyeballs to enjoy even if you can’t bring one into your home just yet. And while fans everywhere have already seen Warner Bros.’ version of Arthur Curry on the big screen, this collectible has a new angle: It features Momoa in the classic, green-and-orange comic book costume!

Well, sort of. It’s probably as close as you’re going to get to seeing Aquaman in the old Super Friends style, and that’s probably a good thing. Of course, this is just a stationary toy as opposed to the genuine article, so we’ll have to wait and see if Aquaman dons the classic info when the full movie arrives. And when he puts it on, we’ll have to see how it functions as being part of a person as opposed to being a part of plastic. You can also get a better glimpse of the Black Manta costume in the images of the set of Aquaman fighting the villain. While we don’t yet have a price tag for the sixth-scale collectible, we’re sure Sideshow will have much more info up before long.

As for James Wan‘s Aquaman, also starring Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Willem Dafoe, the Warner Bros. pic surfs into theaters on December 21st. Yay-yuh! My man!

Here’s your first look at the new Aquaman classic costume collectibles from Sideshow: