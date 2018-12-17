Jason Momoa Reveals What DC Characters He Wants in the ‘Aquaman’ Sequel

0

With director James Wan’s Aquaman opening in North American theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Jason Momoa to talk about the movie. During the wide-ranging conversation, Momoa revealed why he was shirtless during the submarine fight, what DC characters he wants in the Aquaman sequel, how the film is honest to the character and world of the comics, his reaction to the positive buzz, how this isn’t another dark DC movie, and more.

As most of you know, Aquaman charts the origin story of the titular character, a man born from a human father and an Atlantis queen mother (played by Nicole Kidman) who straddles both worlds. In the story of the film, Momoa’s Arthur Curry must save the surface world when his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) seeks to wage war on the humans and assert Atlantean dominance once and for all. Arthur is aided in his quest by Mera (Amber Heard), a warrior and daughter of King Nereus who was raised by Queen Atlanna and groomed to become Queen herself.

Aquaman also stars Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

The positive reaction to the film.

How the film is fun, bright and colorful.

Which DC character would he have loved to have been in the film?

What DC characters would he love to have in the sequel?

He reveals why he’s waiting to watch the film at the premiere for the first time.

Talks about filming the action scene on the submarine and filming it shirtless.

How the film is honest to the character and the Aquaman world.

